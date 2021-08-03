Cancel
Public Safety

D.C. Council to vote on proposal to add more officers, following recent shootings

By Anna-Lysa Gayle
WJLA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the latest victims of gun violence in the District, is a 31-year-old father of four. He was scheduled to tie the knot in October. “It’s very unfortunate to lose someone like him,” said D.C. Public Charter School Board Chair Rebecca “Toylin” Doherty. Kervin Sanches was shot and killed...

wjla.com

Muriel Bowser
Phil Mendelson
