Fungus diseases can be a blight on fruit trees

By Gibson Priest Polk Extension ANR/4-H Agent
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat causes large black galls to form on the branches of my plum trees?. Black knot is a fungus disease that attacks several types of fruit trees, especially plum, peach and cherry. Overwintering disease spores infect branches in the spring, and later in the year, large black, corky galls develop on the limbs.

