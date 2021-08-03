Opinion: The science has changed. It’s time to revisit Roe v. Wade
When Mississippi passed its new abortion law last May — banning all abortions after 15 weeks — it would have been easy for court watchers to be cynical. The same reaction occurred in some circles last week when Mississippi’s attorney general urged the nation’s highest court to, in the words of The New York Times, “do away with the constitutional right to abortion and to sustain a state law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.”www.deseret.com
Comments / 0