To Do Today: Visit the MFA’s New Exhibition, Paper Stories, Layered Dreams: The Art of Ekua Holmes

By Lauren Richards (COM’22)
Boston University
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuseum pays tribute to local artist whose award-winning children’s book illustrations capture the Black experience. Lauren Richards (COM’22) Paper Stories, Layered Dreams: The Art of Ekua Holmes, at the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) When?. July 17 through January 23, 2022. Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm.

www.bu.edu

