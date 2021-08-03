To Do Today: Visit the MFA’s New Exhibition, Paper Stories, Layered Dreams: The Art of Ekua Holmes

We live in an era that is dominated by images and this has created a cultural phenomenon in which the value of things is often determined by appearance. In China, many individuals are fond of following the trend or pursuing the current popular things, and they are keen to take pictures of these things and share on social media. Consequently, this is a strange phenomenon in society today— buying a Starbucks is more significant than buying a good cup of coffee. Many individuals follow something just because of their appearance, brand or popularity. I use filigree technique to satirize this social phenomenon. I, coming from a Chinese perspective, am hoping that my work can let the viewers think more about the intrinsic value of things than the over-pursuit of their superficial surface. In this era of machine production instead of labor, each individual object loses its uniqueness because it is produced so many times by machine, and because of its ubiquitousness, sometimes people seem to even ignore its presence. I want to use this precious technique of filigree to wake the audience up and think again what these objects really bring to us.