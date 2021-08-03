Why Central Pa. wrestler John Stefanowicz makes quick exit in Tokyo Olympics
The unlikely Olympic run for York County's John Stefanowicz ended quickly and with plenty of frustration. The Greco-Roman wrestler lost his opening match after a couple of tough early calls went against him in Tuesday night's opening round. He fell behind 5-0 to Ivan Huklek of Croatia — losing one point by reportedly jumping an official's whistle, then losing two more on a move where he appeared to be out of bounds.www.buckscountycouriertimes.com
