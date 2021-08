One way or another, you’re bound to see some wild shit go down at a rodeo. When you have dudes holding on for dear life on a 1,500 lb. bull, it’s just inevitable. Last Thursday, a rodeo was held in Preston, Idaho. Not just any rodeo, the annual “That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.” And perhaps the most terrifying and/or exciting moment of the night part was when a rogue bull jumped his way into the crowd.