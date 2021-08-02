Cancel
Obituaries

Norma Jean Marley

Frontiersman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorma Jean Marley, 82, passed away July 27th, 2021. She was born January 21, 1939 to Afton Lucille and Freeman Augustus Furniss, in Pocatello, Idaho. She was the youngest child and only daughter with three older brothers. She met and married the love of her life, DeWayne H. Marley in 1955. They were excited to welcome five children into their family. They moved around quite a bit in their early years together, chasing work in Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, and eventually Alaska in 1964, that they decided to call home.

