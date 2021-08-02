Norma Jean Marley

“Happiness” is the main theme of this month’s back-to-school issue, and it has come at a good time for me because I have an urge to be happy. I’m tired of being bummed out. I think I’m just in a funk right now and there are many reasons why, but basically the world isn’t what I expected it to be by now[MOU1] . I’ve always had a hard time accepting reality when it is other than what I think it could or ought to be.