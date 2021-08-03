Cancel
Athletics-German Mihambo aces long jump final with last leap

By Sudipto Ganguly
Reuters
 4 days ago
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Malaika Mihambo of Germany holds a German flag and reacts after winning gold. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Reigning world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany won the women's long jump gold with her final leap of 7.00 meters at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Brittney Reese of the United States took the silver ahead of bronze medallist Ese Brume of Nigeria.

After an exciting competition during which the lead changed hands frequently between Reese and Brume, Mihambo, who was placed third going into the final round, settled the deal with her last leap.

Reese and Brume finished tied on 6.97 but the American took the silver owing to her second-best jump of 6.95 which was five centimetres longer than Brume's 6.90.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

