The new kids on the block, the block being 161st St. in the Bronx, aren’t really kids at all. Anthony Rizzo turns 32 on Sunday. Joey Gallo is 27. Both of them got traded to the Yankees a week ago. They were brought to the big city to be difference makers. So far, so good. Maybe you can remember two Trade Deadline acquisitions that have had this kind of an impact on the Yankees this quickly, but I sure can’t.