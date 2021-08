Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Men's K1 1000m - Heats - Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo, Japan – August 2, 2021. Balint Kopasz of Hungary in action REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's Balint Kopasz captured the gold medal in the men's kayak single 1000 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Kopasz's compatriot Adam Varga claimed the silver medal while Portugal's Fernando Pimenta took the bronze.

