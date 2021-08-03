On August 1st, CONNIE LYNN DAY-CANTRELL finished the last chapter of her novel. Her sequel has started with the angels and the loved ones who passed before her to be with our Lord and Savior. She cherished her time with her family, friends, students, and audiences. Her skills were varied and shared with many whether she was sharing comedy as Minnie Pearl or teaching you how to write using a model tucker car. She was born September 10, 1956, in Chesapeake, Ohio, to Robert (who preceded her in death) and Dorothy Day as an only child. Connie graduated in 1974 from Chesapeake High School and studied speech at Marshall University, which she was ranked second in the nation in, and studied Organizational Communication at Miami University of Ohio. She was a teacher at Collins Career Technical Center, a branch supervisor at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, as well as a former teacher and coach at ISU to “one of the greatest speech teams ever.” She posted on Facebook her greatest prize of all was received on May 27, 1990, when she married Thomas Conley Cantrell. Tommy had some children and grandchildren that were a “package deal,” and she loved them deeply enough to consider them her own. Tommy was her absolute best friend and in true best friend fashion, he made sure she had every Stephen King book the man has ever written. The pair has had many pets and many different adventures together in places such as California, New Mexico, the Grand Canyon, Arches State Park, the Redwood Forest and many more things out west. Connie had a life full of love and adventure. She always made sure to make those around her smile whether it was with her quick remarks or stories from her youth. She has touched the hearts of many and will be deeply missed. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Bill Flannery, of Defender United Methodist Church, where she was a lifelong member, officiating. There will be no visitation held. Her last wish was for you to donate to Hospice of Huntington in lieu of flowers, please respect her wishes. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.