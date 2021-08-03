Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesapeake, OH

CONNIE LYNN DAY-CANTRELL

Herald-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 1st, CONNIE LYNN DAY-CANTRELL finished the last chapter of her novel. Her sequel has started with the angels and the loved ones who passed before her to be with our Lord and Savior. She cherished her time with her family, friends, students, and audiences. Her skills were varied and shared with many whether she was sharing comedy as Minnie Pearl or teaching you how to write using a model tucker car. She was born September 10, 1956, in Chesapeake, Ohio, to Robert (who preceded her in death) and Dorothy Day as an only child. Connie graduated in 1974 from Chesapeake High School and studied speech at Marshall University, which she was ranked second in the nation in, and studied Organizational Communication at Miami University of Ohio. She was a teacher at Collins Career Technical Center, a branch supervisor at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, as well as a former teacher and coach at ISU to “one of the greatest speech teams ever.” She posted on Facebook her greatest prize of all was received on May 27, 1990, when she married Thomas Conley Cantrell. Tommy had some children and grandchildren that were a “package deal,” and she loved them deeply enough to consider them her own. Tommy was her absolute best friend and in true best friend fashion, he made sure she had every Stephen King book the man has ever written. The pair has had many pets and many different adventures together in places such as California, New Mexico, the Grand Canyon, Arches State Park, the Redwood Forest and many more things out west. Connie had a life full of love and adventure. She always made sure to make those around her smile whether it was with her quick remarks or stories from her youth. She has touched the hearts of many and will be deeply missed. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Bill Flannery, of Defender United Methodist Church, where she was a lifelong member, officiating. There will be no visitation held. Her last wish was for you to donate to Hospice of Huntington in lieu of flowers, please respect her wishes. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesapeake, OH
Obituaries
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Chesapeake, OH
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Proctorville, OH
City
Huntington, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dorothy Day
Person
Minnie Pearl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami University Of Ohio#Marshall University#Hospice#Chesapeake High School#Isu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate moves infrastructure bill closer to passage

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted to advance a $1 trillion infrastructure package on Saturday, a procedural but important step forward after months of negotiations between President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators. In a 67-27 vote demonstrating broad bipartisan support, senators agreed to limit...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy