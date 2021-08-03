Heart-Shaped Scars
Dot Allison has led a peripatetic musical life over the last four decades, working with everyone from Nicola Roberts, of pop sensationalists Girls Aloud, to My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields. This adaptability and willingness to experiment is the mark of a fascinatingly wayward artist whose next turn is rarely what you’d expect. But her classic remains 1993’s Morning Dove White, the lone record by her trio One Dove, a collection of glowing chill-out soul made in collaboration with the late Andrew Weatherall.pitchfork.com
