Heart-Shaped Scars

Three undeniably brutal years on from his magnificent comeback record "For The Love Of Metal", we need Dee Snider more than ever. In fact, it still feels as though an insufficient amount of fuss has been made about the return of the legendary TWISTED SISTER frontman, not to mention Jamey Jasta's admirable and integral part in lighting a fire under his seemingly ageless backside. Not just one of the greatest heavy metal voices ever, but an invigorating force of nature who continues to talk a great deal more sense than most ageing rock stars, Dee should definitely have been making records like "Leave A Scar" two decades ago. Thankfully, he now sounds fully in the groove, reveling in every moment and genuinely thrilled to be doing what he does best. After all, when it comes to making up for lost time, no one is better equipped than the irrepressible New Yorker.