The House Is Burning

It seems as if Isaiah Rashad only makes comeback albums. His last record—2016’s patient, engrossing The Sun’s Tirade, released two and a half years after the debut mixtape that marked him as a star in waiting—opened with a voicemail from the exasperated president of Rashad’s record label, Top Dawg Entertainment: “The fact that I still don’t have your goddamn album… you don’t care that they wanna hear your next shit? You just that good, huh?” At the time, the Chattanooga native cited addictions to alcohol and Xanax for his disappearance from public life and his decision not to capitalize on Cilvia Demo’s momentum; he swore he’d be more prolific going forward. That was five years ago.

