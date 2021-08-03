Cancel
Soulja Boy Gets New McLaren GT for His Birthday

By Charles Singh
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rapper DeAndre Cortez Way AKA Soulja Boy is a self-proclaimed legend. The 31-year old recording artist has enjoyed great success as one of the first artists to utilize the internet for music marketing tactics. 12 years of fame, hit records, and success have granted the celebrity the opportunity to own some awesome vehicles. One of the coolest vehicles in his garage is his newest birthday gift, a yellow McLaren GT. Celebrities give the best gifts.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice.

Soulja Boy
