Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Debonair

By Brian Howe
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

King Krule’s Archy Marshall prefers to keep it in the family, breaking away from the conclave of musicians who play on his curated, hermetic records only for occasional genre-crossing collaborations with friends like Mount Kimbie, Trash Talk, and Ratking. So why is Marshall’s first new song since 2020’s Man Alive tacked onto the end of the debut album by an unknown South London band called Horsey? It snaps into place in the credits: Horsey features singer-songwriter and keyboardist Theo McCabe, King Krule drummer George Bass, singer-guitarist Jacob Read (who was once immortalized in a King Krule song), and bassist Jack Marshall (who is Archy’s older brother). It’s the first gleaming of what an Extended Kruleverse might sound like, and that’s the only context in which it makes a lick of sense.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
King Krule
Person
George Bass
Person
Benny Goodman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicobscuresound.com

The Head – “French Girls”

A jangly rocker with a yearning charm, “French Girls” is a recent track from The Head, an Atlanta-based trio. Mike Shaw’s vocals range enjoyably from the verses’ assured suaveness to a delightfully wandering croon, evident especially in the final minute. Certainly, there’s a nostalgic likeness to The Smiths and The Stone Roses, conjuring familiarity while still offering a fresh sound via the central hook and vocal range. Subtle additions, like the reflective piano touches, charm as well. “French Girls” is a thorough success from The Head.
MusicGuitar Player

Discover the Flawed Genius of Guitar Master Lenny Breau

Lenny Breau has been revered by some of the world’s greatest guitarists for his stylistic range, technical fluency and uniquely expressive musical voice. From his early country recordings to his landmark jazz sessions, flamenco stylings and collaborations with artists like Chet Atkins and pedal-steel guitarist Buddy Emmons, the Canadian-raised Breau was and remains a touchstone for anyone who loves or plays acoustic or electric guitar.
Musictheberkshireedge.com

Serenade to Music . . . Concert life returns

As we celebrate the return of Tanglewood and the many other performing arts groups of our region, it’s appropriate for this column to join in, since poetry and music have enjoyed a warm and stimulating relationship throughout the centuries. Today we will touch on three ways poetry and music interact:...
MusicPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Bob Dylan Delivers Intimate Virtual Concert, ‘Shadow Kingdom’

Bob Dylan rarely does things the regular way. In his first performance since 2019, a pre-taped selection of songs titled Shadow Kingdom, the enigmatic artist offered viewers not only 12 of his most poignant songs (reimagined, of course), but a cinematic, film noir experience that allowed fans to get up close and personal with a man well known for his strict "no photos" policies at concerts.
MusicBlack Hills Pioneer

David Bowie's long-serving guitarist John Hutchinson dies

David Bowie's long-serving bandmate John Hutchinson has died. The official Twitter page for the late 'Starman' hitmaker has confirmed the passing of the jazz guitarist, who played in three of the music legend's bands, on Sunday (25.07.21) The post read: "Ours thoughts are with the family and friends of John...
MusicRevolver

Hear Jinjer's Ferocious New Song "Mediator"

Metal bands are always promising that their next album will be their heaviest and most aggressive. Sometimes they come through; sometimes it's just hype. Back in May, Jinjer made that very pledge, and they were not kidding. The Ukrainian progressive metal stars' upcoming LP, Wallflowers, pushes their sound to the max, from its concussive Meshuggah-esque riffery to vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk's powerhouse mix of heart-rending R&B crooning and vein-bursting demonic roars.
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Joe Bonamassa’s New Cinematic “Notches” Music Video

Taken from his long-awaited album set for release later this year, Joe Bonamassa’s new single “Notches” was co-written with Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr and features an absorbing music video directed by Paul van Kan. Inspired by Bonamassa’s long and sometimes arduous journey within the music industry, fans will very soon...
Musicarcamax.com

Joan Armatrading's Mandela tribute song came to her in a dream

Joan Armatrading has revealed her song 'The Messenger' came to her in a dream. The 70-year-old music legend - whose recently released 22nd studio album, 'Consequences', reached the top 10 in the UK - penned the 2011 track as a tribute to the late former South African President, Nelson Mandela.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

GUMBO’!

“Smile (wit yo Gold)” [ft. V.C.R, Coco O., & Butcher Brown] — Pink Siifu. Before he was a rapper, Pink Siifu was a dancer. “I would battle people at parties,” he told the blog Passion of the Weiss in 2018. “I wasn’t a b-boy, but pop locking and krumping and dances I grew up on—I was doing that.” You can hear it in his music, which prioritizes movement and feel above almost everything else. The Alabama-born artist seems more concerned with following his own kinetic energy than abiding by the rules of genre or narrative focus.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOYOUS WOLF Shares Video For New Song 'Fearless'

Southern California quartet JOYOUS WOLF has created its own hybrid of hard-driving rock 'n' roll, soul, blues, and alternative music. As such, they have steadily built their reputation as one of the brightest up-and-comers in the burgeoning scene. Mixing majestic riffs with soulful vocals, undeniable swagger, and the kind of hair-on-fire live performances that leave fans trying to catch their breath for days after the fact, JOYOUS WOLF is ready to take the leap into the rock 'n' roll stratosphere with its latest sonic transmission.
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2158: Sam & Dave – “Soul Man”

This is probably a generational thing, but, as it turns out I was first introduced to this song by The Blues Brothers, because of course I was. And I had kind of a complicated relationship with the Blues Brothers. As a 1970s teenager, I watched Saturday Night Live from its inception, and always enjoyed the appearances of The Blues Brothers on the show.
Behind Viral Videosguttenbergpress.com

TikTok and YouTube sensation, 17, to headline blues fest

A 17-year-old who is stirring up social media commotion with her vocal prowess and throwback style will headline the Prairie Dog Blues Festival this weekend. Self-labeled a cross between Janis Joplin and Amy Winehouse, TikTok and YouTube sensation Vella is coming to Prairie du Chien. She will take the 23rd annual blues fest stage Saturday night, July 31, at 10:30.
Musicheraldstandard.com

Music review: David Crosby - ‘For Free’

With five solo albums released over the last seven years, you could say David Crosby is enjoying a prosperous creative stretch. As a founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, the legendary singer-songwriter continues to triumph over his past demons and numerous health scares, treating fans to a musical rebirth of sorts.
Musicallaccess.com

Wolf Alice

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Britain’s Wolf Alice return with their new single “Smile” from their third album, Blue Weekend which was released on June 4th on Dirty Hit/RCA Records. The album was recorded in Brussels during the lockdown. The track was inspired by lead singer Ellie Rowsell’s desire to fight back against those who try to define her. Rowsell said, “This is one of the songs we wrote thinking that we would play it live. I miss that feeling of singing on stage. It’s like screaming into a pillow or something — you can get away with being more nasty. There’s a whole other part of me missing."
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Country Funk Volume III (1975-1982)

One of the unsung qualities of Country Funk Vol. I and Country Funk Vol. II was their casual disregard for history. Documenting a scene that wasn’t really a scene and not even much of a movement, they traced a mere idea—hey, let’s combine country twang with funk rhythms!—across a couple dozen tracks from the late 1960s through the mid 1970s. Neither bothered to put the songs in chronological order; in fact, the two volumes themselves weren’t in order, with Vol. II covering a slightly earlier time frame (1967-1974) than Vol. I (1969-1975). Those spans didn’t even represent particularly salient mile markers; they were just the dates of the songs the producers wanted us to hear. They were more like mixtapes than reissues, which fit the gritty, sometimes funny, occasionally sexy, often bizarre music perfectly well.
Musicpremierguitar.com

Michael Ross

The Wrecking Crew guitarist played with the Everly Brothers, the Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, and many more. He shares memories of hanging with Elvis, the Beatles, and the Stones, long sessions with Phil Spector, recording with Sonny and Cher, and spitballing now-iconic guitar lines ingrained in music history.
Musicstereophile.com

August 2021 Jazz Record Reviews

Gil Evans, piano, arrangements; Johnny Coles, Phil Sunkel, trumpets; Jimmy Knepper, Keg Johnson, Tony Studd, trombones; Ray Beckenstein, Eddie Caine, Budd Johnson, Bob Tricarico, reeds; Bill Barber, tuba; Ray Crawford, guitar; Ron Carter, bass; Elvin Jones, Charlie Persip, percussion. Impulse!/Universal/Acoustic Sounds (LP). Creed Taylor, prod.; Rudy Van Gelder, eng.; Ryan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy