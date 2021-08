We have a new contender for M(eow)st Valuable Player. A scurrying cat sent Yankee Stadium into a frenzy during New York’s game against the Orioles on Monday night, as the tiny furry feline found its way onto the warning track and set the grounds crew off on a wild chase. Clearly not ready to be escorted out of the ballpark during its moment in the spotlight, the cat tried scaling the outfield wall to evade its pursuers.