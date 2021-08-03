Cancel
Family Relationships

Family, identity and one of the longest manhunts in U.S. history

By Ciara O'Rourke
Deseret News
 4 days ago
The fishing rods were already in the van when Mario Montoya and his father, Ramon, pulled out of the driveway. An elementary school in northern New Mexico, where the Montoyas lived in the late 1980s, had once used the vehicle, an old, powder-blue Ford Econoline, for deliveries, so there were no back seats. Mario often rode on the floor, leaning against a wall as the Econoline creaked around corners. But on fishing days like this, when father and son ventured to the lakes north of Santa Fe or along the Rio Grande, Mario sat up front, next to his dad.

Deseret News

Utah's oldest news source.

