Advice for Peru’s new president

By From Bloomberg Opinion
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePedro Castillo has been named the winner of Peru’s presidential runoff. The former teacher ran as a champion of the populist left. As well as complaining of election fraud (despite evidence to the contrary), his opponents have played up fears that he will lead the country toward expropriations and communism. He should aim to prove them wrong by choosing moderation, however difficult this might be. Otherwise, the country’s prospects are bleak.

