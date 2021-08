Decision fatigue is when the brain in out of fuel. If you feel like a super human in your 20’s making your way though college exams, you might have felt those feelings. Decision fatigue is when we’re forced to make too many decisions over a short period of time. Starting the process of making a decision can get heavy if pressed up against the wall in a high volume workplace environment. The decisions get even harder when taking care of our aging parents when it comes to doing the right thing. There are several styles of kinds of decisions we’ll make which includes, strategic, tactical and operational. In what order to you prioritize your strategy?