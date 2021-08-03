Cancel
Politics

What’s next in Bosnia? Croatian Foreign Minister in conversation with FAZ

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, CSU politician and former Federal Minister of Agriculture Christian Schmidt took up his post as high representative of the international community in Bosnia and Herzegovina. His work in Croatia, which is not only the only EU member state to have a direct border with Bosnia, but also a signatory to the Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the war in the state of Balkans in 1995, is followed with particular attention. In a conversation with the FAZ, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman explains what his country expects from Schmidt – and for what ideas the German cannot expect any support from Zagreb.

