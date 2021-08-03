Hawks sign Gorgui Dieng to one-year deal
The Hawks filled the biggest remaining need on their roster on the first day of free agency, signing Gorgui Dieng to a one-year, $4 million contract. Dieng’s been able to prolong his career by adapting to the modern day NBA and developing a three-point shot. For a 6’10” center, he made his three-pointers at a 43% clip last season. The sample size was smaller, only 38 games, but he’s made 35.7% of his shots from deep over his career. He’ll fill in behind Clint Capela and should allow Travis Schlenk to focus on John Collins, who has still yet to re-sign.www.sportstalkatl.com
