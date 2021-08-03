Hawks sign Gorgui Dieng to one-year deal

— PG: Trae Young, Delon Wright, Lou Williams, Sharife Cooper. The starting five is pretty set in stone. Perhaps Cam Reddish or Kevin Huerter take the next step and insert themselves into the starting lineup at some point in the season, but it won’t be to begin the year. The only thing I feel like I could be wrong on is Lou Williams being the third point guard; however, I believe the Hawks traded for Delon Wright for a reason. He’s a better playmaker and defender than Williams, which is why I have him as Young’s backup. I have Jalen Johnson listed as a small forward, but he will see time at the 3 and the 4. If he develops quickly, I could see him getting a lot of minutes over the course of the season; he’s oozing with talent. Onyeka Okongwu is injured, but when he returns, he will be Capela’s backup. Until then, Gorgui Dieng will be the center of the second unit. I liked the pickup by Schlenk, and he should provide just what the Hawks need until Okongwu heals up.