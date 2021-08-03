Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hawks sign Gorgui Dieng to one-year deal

By Chase Irle
sportstalkatl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawks filled the biggest remaining need on their roster on the first day of free agency, signing Gorgui Dieng to a one-year, $4 million contract. Dieng’s been able to prolong his career by adapting to the modern day NBA and developing a three-point shot. For a 6’10” center, he made his three-pointers at a 43% clip last season. The sample size was smaller, only 38 games, but he’s made 35.7% of his shots from deep over his career. He’ll fill in behind Clint Capela and should allow Travis Schlenk to focus on John Collins, who has still yet to re-sign.

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Gorgui Dieng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young reacts to teammate asking for Rolex amid big money extension

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young just got paid. As he inked a 5-year, $207 million contract on Tuesday, Young is set to get paid an average of over $40,000,000 per year – more than enough to buy whatever he pleases. Teammate Solomon Hill immediately took notice, as he sent out a tweet on Wednesday angling to get some new bling from Young and Hawks forward John Collins:
NBAYardbarker

If the Hawks add one more free agent, who should they target?

The Hawks have already gotten an A+ from me for their offseason; they did everything they needed to do and then some. On top of killing the draft and bringing back Lou Williams and John Collins, Atlanta added a massive upgrade over Kris Dunn in the form of Delon Wright — and they acquired him for pennies on the dollar:
NBAaudacy.com

Atlanta Hawks agree to terms with Gorgui Dieng, per report

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Monday agreed to terms with big-man Gorgui Dieng on a one-year deal worth $4 million, The Athletic reported. Dieng, a 31-year-old former first-round pick out of Louisville, averaged 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game last season as he split time between the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.
NBANewsbug.info

Former Arizona Wildcat Solomon Hill re-signs with Atlanta Hawks on 1-year deal

Solomon Hill isn't going anywhere. The small forward and Arizona Wildcat re-signed with the Atlanta Hawks on a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Details of Hill's contract is unknown. Hill joined the Hawks for the 2020-21 season after playing for the Miami Heat during their run to the...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Solomon Hill Returning To Hawks On One-Year Deal

Free agent forward Solomon Hill has agreed to re-sign with the Hawks on a one-year deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweets. In his eight-year career, Hill has played for five teams. In part due to frontcourt injuries, Hill saw action in 71 regular-season games, including 16 starts. He was the fifth...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Gorgui Dieng adds deep range and shot blocking to bench

Apr 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Gorgui Dieng (7) defends Miami Heat guard Giran Dragic (7) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks didn’t dawdle while awaiting a decision on restricted free agent John Collins or...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Did the competition catch up in free agency?

The Atlanta Hawks had a really solid offseason. They started by landing a lottery talent in the NBA Draft in Jalen Johnson with the 20th-overall pick. They doubled down on taking advantage, nabbing a first-round talent in Sharife Cooper with the 48th pick. Both players are set to showcase their...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks’ young core have one of the brightest futures in the NBA

Even before the draft, this Hawks core was recognized as one of the very best young groups in the Association. Everyone in Atlanta knows how special this Hawks team was that unexpectedly came within two games of the Finals, but the outside world is starting to take notice. Bleacher Report’s Mo Dakhil recently did a power ranking of every NBA team’s three-year window, which resulted in the Hawks being slotted seventh.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

How will the Hawks allocate their minutes?

— PG: Trae Young, Delon Wright, Lou Williams, Sharife Cooper. The starting five is pretty set in stone. Perhaps Cam Reddish or Kevin Huerter take the next step and insert themselves into the starting lineup at some point in the season, but it won’t be to begin the year. The only thing I feel like I could be wrong on is Lou Williams being the third point guard; however, I believe the Hawks traded for Delon Wright for a reason. He’s a better playmaker and defender than Williams, which is why I have him as Young’s backup. I have Jalen Johnson listed as a small forward, but he will see time at the 3 and the 4. If he develops quickly, I could see him getting a lot of minutes over the course of the season; he’s oozing with talent. Onyeka Okongwu is injured, but when he returns, he will be Capela’s backup. Until then, Gorgui Dieng will be the center of the second unit. I liked the pickup by Schlenk, and he should provide just what the Hawks need until Okongwu heals up.
NBAchatsports.com

The Atlanta Hawks may be using summer league to fill the final roster spot

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks open their summer league campaign with one question hanging over their roster. They have had a really good offseason by locking up their young core for the long-term. They extended Trae Young with a maximum deal and signed John Collins to a five-year deal.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks announce extensions for Trae Young and John Collins

The Atlanta Hawks have announced a few of their reported roster moves after what was a busy week for the organization. Both Trae Young and John Collins’ extensions were announced by the club via press release on Friday afternoon. Each player signed a five-year pact with the option to opt out after the fourth year of the respective contracts.
NBAPonca City News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Trae Young signed max NBA contracts. How do they compare?

Body Aug. 6—Two Oklahoma point guards agreed to contract extensions this week that could pay them a combined $344 million, and upwards of $400 million, through 2027. The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hawks star and former Sooner Trae Young both inked five-year deals worth $172 million in base salary — an average of $34.4 million per season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy