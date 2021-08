Team USA's run to the gold-medal game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been nothing short of bumpy, to say the least. Unlike their gold medal-winning counterparts on the 2016 team, this year's squad, which is coming off a shortened 72-game NBA season that followed last year's COVID bubble, stumbled through the exhibition round and even through group play. Losses to Nigeria and Australia in exhibition matches raised questions about whether this would be the first Team USA squad not to bring home a gold medal since the infamous 2004 team in Athens.