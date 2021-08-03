Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Man arrested for allegedly trying to set a Tulsa school on fire

By Maci Killman, FOX23 News
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xC08Z_0bFuyiX500

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — Tulsa police say Solomon T. Burton, 40, was arrested Monday night for attempting to set Skelly Elementary on fire.

Police say around 5:45 p.m., an alarm was called in at Skelly Elementary. Police say while reviewing surveillance, a man, later identified as Burton, was seen inside the building near the cafeteria pouring a liquid on the floor.

As officers were on scene, Tulsa Public Schools was reporting active alarm trips inside the building.

Responding officers along with a K-9 entered the school to search for Burton, and the officers were reportedly met with an odor of gas.

Officers say they turned off numerous burners in the kitchen and ventilated the building safely.

The K-9 on scene found Burton in the cafeteria and bit him. Police say Burton, who had two knives on him, then sprayed a fire extinguisher at the dog and officers.

Burton reportedly dropped his knife after officers told him to and was arrested. Police say they then found another knife in the Burton’s possession after he was taken into custody.

Burton was booked into the Tulsa County Jail where he faces charges including two assault and battery charges on a police officer, arson in the 4th degree, arson endangering human life, 2nd degree burglary, and assault on a police dog.

Police say Burton sustained “superficial injuries in the bite” but was medically cleared by an area hospital before being booked into jail.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
36K+
Followers
63K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
County
Tulsa County, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Tulsa County, OK
Government
Tulsa County, OK
Education
Tulsa, OK
Government
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#School On Fire#Police Dog#Odor#Tulsa Public Schools#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OHP identifies victim in fatal crash in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KOKI) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one is dead and another is in critical condition after a wreck in Creek County Friday night. OHP says it happened around 5:08 p.m. near Highway 33 and South 209th West Avenue. They say three vehicles were driving in the westbound...
Alabama StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Deep dive: Alabama firefighters save woman swimming in 70-foot high water tank

ATHENS, Ala. — Taking a dip in a 70-foot water tank is not only unusual, it can also be dangerous. Alabama authorities said a woman was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation after she was found swimming inside a city water tank in Athens, AL.com reported. Firefighters rescued the woman after Doug Duren, a retired police officer, noticed her swimming in the tank and contacted authorities, according to WTVM.

Comments / 5

Community Policy