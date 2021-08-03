Central Pa.'s John Stefanowicz wrestles first Greco-Roman match in Tokyo Olympics
John Stefanowicz began his unlikely York County Olympic run with a tough defeat in the opening round of Greco-Roman wrestling in Tokyo. A couple of tough early calls went against him late Tuesday night in the opening round. He fell behind 5-0 to Ivan Huklek of Croatia — losing one point by reportedly jumping an official's whistle, then losing two more on a move where he appeared to be out of bounds.www.ldnews.com
Comments / 0