State Sen. Diana DiZoglio is working at clearing the criminal record of a woman who lived 328 years ago in what is now North Andover. DiZoglio has a bill before the legislature’s Judiciary Committee that would exonerate Elizabeth Johnson Jr., who was convicted of witchcraft in 1693. In written testimony to the committee, DiZoglio said it’s not clear why the legislature and courts did not take action on behalf of 22-year-old Johnson after clearing others in 1711, 1957 and 2001. The Methuen Democrat speculates one possible answer is that because Johnson “was neither a wife or a mother, she was not considered worthy of having her name cleared.”