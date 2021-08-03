Cancel
East Hampton, NY

Sotheby’s East Hampton: Sculpture to Wear from the Louisa Guinness Gallery

longisland.com
 4 days ago

Join Sotheby’s East Hampton from August 3rd through August 28th for Sculpture to Wear from the Louisa Guinness Gallery in London. Featuring more than 80 works by artists including Ron Arad, Pol Bury, Alexander Calder, César, William Copley, Niki de Saint Phalle, Michael Craig-Martin, Max Ernst, Lucio Fontana, Anish Kapoor, Jeff Koons, Claude Lalanne, Mariko Mori, Tim Noble and Sue Webster, Gio Pomodoro, Marc Quinn, Man Ray, Christopher Thompson Royds, Ed Ruscha, Conrad Shawcross, Cora Sheibani, Yinka Shonibare CBE, Jesús Rafael Soto, Gavin Turk, William Turnbull, Rob Wynne, and Sophia Vari.

events.longisland.com

