The start of it all: Majority of area teams begin preparations for 2021 fall seasons

High school coaches and athletes made it through an interesting 2020-21. Now it’s time to see what 2021-22 has in store for everyone. Cooler-than-usual weather Monday greeted all involved on the first official day of fall sports practices for Class 1A-4A football programs, and all classifications of volleyball, team tennis and cross country. Count rain and morning temperatures in the mid 70s and mid-to-upper 80s under overcast afternoon skies in early August as pleasant surprise No. 1 at a time of year when anything is possible and expectations are limitless.