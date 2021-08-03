Cancel
GenoCrowd, a Partnership Between CrowdDesk and Raiffeisenbank, Announces First Securities Offering

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article a partnership between Raiffeisenbank im Hochtaunus and CrowdDesk, has announced its first securities offering for a property project in Leipzig. GenoCrowd GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of CrowdDesk GmbH. Both GenoCrowd GmbH and CrowdDesk GmbH are companies that are independent of Raiffeisenbank im Hochtaunus eG. Raiffeisenbank cooperates with CrowdDesk on the investment crowdfunding platform each bringing their expertise to the table. Raiffeisenbank brings extensive expertise in real estate financing and network of industry professionals. CrowdDesk, founded in 2011, provides the tech stack and commercial services to operate the digital investment platform.

#Real Estate#Crowdfunding#Berlin#First Securities Offering#Genocrowd Gmbh#Crowddesk Gmbh
