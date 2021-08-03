Cancel
New York City, NY

VIRTUAL: Destination Garden: The High Line

longisland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe High Line is a jewel of a New York City destination garden. Native plants and grasses have been used to create a green oasis in the middle of a city. The presentation features key landscape lessons from the High Line that are ideal for Long Island gardeners to bring into their yards. Library members may register by visiting our website. Library members may register by visiting our website. For additional information, please call the library.

