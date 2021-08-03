VIRTUAL: Destination Garden: The High Line
The High Line is a jewel of a New York City destination garden. Native plants and grasses have been used to create a green oasis in the middle of a city. The presentation features key landscape lessons from the High Line that are ideal for Long Island gardeners to bring into their yards. Library members may register by visiting our website.
