Titans: New Season 3 Report Teases Beast Boy and Raven's Relationship

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're just a few days away from the debut of Titans Season 3, and fans of the live-action DC Comics series are eager to see what it has in store for its ever-growing ensemble of characters. There have definitely been some meaningful relationships between the Teen Titans that have been explored both on the series and in other medium, and it's safe to say that the rapport between Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) and Raven (Teagan Croft) might be among them. With the Beast Boy/Raven relationship being a New York Times-bestselling dynamic, fans have been curious to see if their dynamic evolves into something stronger — but according to a new report from TVLine, that won't be anytime ssoon. According to their report, Raven does not show up in the first few episodes of the season as she is off on Themyscira, but Beast Boy has been "endeavoring to stay in touch with her" during that time.

