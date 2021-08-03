Cancel
Lincoln, RI

Amica, BMW Car Club of America team up for three-year partnership

 4 days ago

LINCOLN, R.I. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. Amica Insurance is proud to announce it will be the Official Auto, Home and Life Insurance Partner of the BMW Car Club of America (BMW CCA) through April 2024. Amica is the oldest mutual insurer of automobiles in the country. It also offers home,...

