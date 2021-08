In the event, the rules to avoid coronavirus infections were not met, despite the harsh measures ordered by the provincial president. What changed. In an act full of people and no social distancing in the middle of the pandemic, the governor of Formosa Gildo Insfran presented his candidates for the STEP. The images are opposed to the sanitary model of the province, due to the extreme measures that he himself ordered. Like the people who are closed in isolation centers for coronavirus and who suffer from terrible conditions, such as the lack of hot water and heating.