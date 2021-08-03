Chinese EV Manufacturer Li Auto Plans $1.9 Billion Hong Kong Listing

Hong Kong is set to become the destination for more IPO hopefuls from mainland China due to increased scrutiny from Washington and Beijing, even if valuations take a hit. The U.S. SEC said July 30 that Chinese issuers must disclose if they are structured as variable interest entities, which involve offshore holding companies controlling onshore assets and are widely adopted by Chinese internet and e-commerce companies. The issuers must also disclose if their IPO plans were rejected by Chinese authorities, and could be delisted if they do not share their audits for local reviews within three years.