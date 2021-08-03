Cancel
Chinese EV Manufacturer Li Auto Plans $1.9 Billion Hong Kong Listing

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto Inc said on Tuesday it was looking to raise as much as HK$15.0 billion ($1.93 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong. Li Auto's proposal for secondary listing comes nearly a month after rival XPeng Inc raised $1.8 billion...

