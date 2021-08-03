Chinese EV Manufacturer Li Auto Plans $1.9 Billion Hong Kong Listing

U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle players provided updates on their delivery figures for July, with Li Auto taking the top spot, while Nio (NYSE: NIO), which consistently delivered more vehicles than Li and Xpeng until June, falling to third place. Li Auto delivered a record 8,589 vehicles, an increase of about 11% versus June, driven by a strong uptake for its refreshed Li-One EVs. Xpeng also posted record deliveries of 8,040, up a solid 22% versus June, driven by stronger sales of its P7 sedan. Nio delivered 7,931 vehicles, a decline of about 2% versus June amid lower sales of the company’s mid-range ES6s SUV and the EC6s coupe SUV, which are likely facing stronger competition from Tesla, which recently reduced prices on its Model Y which competes directly with Nio’s offerings.
