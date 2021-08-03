Aug. 2: Plumas County cases continue to rise; 20 reported

This was not a good day in Plumas County. First the Dixie Fire exploded – bearing down on Greenville and chasing firefighters out of the Feather River Canyon, and now the Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Aug. 2, that there are 20 new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Thursday, July 29, (the last reporting day) seven cases were reported—two from Quincy/American Valley and five from Eastern Plumas.