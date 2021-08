As Steven Gardiner surged, with his usual languid elegance, to an Olympic title for the Bahamas in the 400 metres, it was impossible to escape the fact that the final lacked a single British representative. The same had been true of the semis, and even the heats. For the first time in 117 years, the country did not have any man entered into perhaps the ultimate test of speed endurance. So denuded is the British store of talent in the event, Niclas Baker won this year’s national title in a time a tenth slower than Karsten Warholm managed here in Tokyo while clearing 12 hurdles.