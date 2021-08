GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Glendale woman was left with no choice but to hide after her RTD bus driver was attacked on the job. It happened in the middle of the afternoon on Saturday, returning home from her trip to Brazil. Before getting on the bus at Central Park, she heard two men yelling at her bus driver, who was standing just outside the bus doors. She boarded but moments after, captured horrifying video.