Dyson's Best-Selling Desk Fan Is $100 Off Today

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Psst: Did you know that Dyson quietly refreshes its deals page regularly with new discounts? From lighting to air purifiers to (of course) vacuums, you never know what products might pop up on sale, which is why we always have our eye out for the best bargains to bring to your attention. And the deal right now is one you do not want to miss. Today through Saturday (July 31) only, you can score the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin vacuum cleaner in lovely Fuchsia for just $249.99 — that’s a $50 discount! — plus you’ll get free shipping. If your budget is all that’s been standing in your way of getting yourself the Dyson of your dreams, consider this the sign you’ve been waiting for.