Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Erath

Erath Bobcats

2020 record: 1-5

District: 6-3A

Head Coach: Eric LeBlanc

After a 1-5 campaign a year ago, there is reason for optimism in Erath. Six starters return on both offense and defense. And there are plenty of playmakers, plenty of skill guys who can cause lots of trouble for the opposition.

The challenge for coach Eric LeBlanc, however, will be to find those guys in the trenches on the offensive and defensive lines.

The theme for 2021 is 'compete.'

"Last season was kind of tough, going through COVID problems," says offensive tackle Gavin Broussard. "It was difficult ... you would get rolling, then something would happen and everybody was quarantined. It was really tough to keep the motivation going."

"We were able to get a couple guys, we moved a couple guys' positions from last year that were rotational guys that are going to become starters because of the new positions that became available," adds LeBlanc. "In high school football, bottom line is, if you can be accountable, you can be disciplined, you can be tough - you got a chance."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel