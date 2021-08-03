Bryse Wilson impresses, but Pirates still suffer 6-2 loss vs. Brewers
MILWAUKEE — The fact that Bryse Wilson even allowed one run in his Pirates debut felt unlucky. The newest Pirate, who came to Pittsburgh this week in the trade that sent closer Richard Rodriguez to the Atlanta Braves, threw five snappy innings in the team’s 6-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. He allowed two hits the entire time, and they traveled a combined six feet in the air, according to Statcast.www.post-gazette.com
