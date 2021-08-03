School Board Delays Face Covering Decision
The Moore County Board of Education is waiting until next week to decide whether or not students will be required to wear face coverings when they return to school Aug. 23. The school board met on Monday for the first time since the state released new guidelines for how public schools should operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommended that local school districts should enforce a universal masking requirement at all grade levels.www.thepilot.com
