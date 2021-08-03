Belton police identify Friday afternoon shooting victim

The Belton Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened the afternoon of July 30.

The victim was identified as Jamel Jones, 39, of Belton.

Police said he died after being shot once in the chest following a "personal dispute" with another man in the 1100 block of Shady Lane. Officials said they know the identity of the suspected shooter and continue to work on locating him.

The man reportedly fled the scene in a car, then later on foot. Police said they are not releasing the suspect's name at this time.