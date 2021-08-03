Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

Open Forum: Get vaccinated and wear a mask

By JESSICA PEACOCK
Winchester Star
 4 days ago

It was disappointing to see Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene quoted in a July 31 Winchester Star article as saying the Delta variant is “not anymore dangerous or harmful” than the original Alpha strain. One needs only to look to countries on an earlier Delta timeline like the UK to understand that this strain is not only more transmissible, but also more serious. In fact, a CDC presentation leaked to The Washington Post and published on July 29 includes a slide that states the “Delta variant may cause more severe disease than Alpha or ancestral strains” and highlights published evidence from Canada, Singapore, and Scotland, all showing higher odds of hospitalization with the Delta strain. Additional Public Health England studies not included on the slide also show more than twice the risk of hospitalization.

www.winchesterstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Vaccines
Winchester, VA
Health
City
Winchester, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Delta#Cdc#The Washington Post#Covid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Georgia StateWRDW-TV

What if you’re exposed to COVID? Ga. health officials say to do this

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials want to remind you what you should do when it comes to quarantine and isolation. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance says those who are unvaccinated and exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 need to quarantine at home, monitor their symptoms and get tested five days after exposure.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Shelby Star

Health Department offering $100 to get vaccinated

The state Department of Health and Human Services is offering $100 to any Cleveland County resident willing to get vaccinated in August. From now through Aug. 31 anyone 18 or older to receive a first dose COVID-19 vaccine will be given a $100 gift card. A $25 gift card is...
Kidsjacksonprogress-argus.com

5 ways to get your kids to wear masks

Add it to your fall 2021 back to school shopping list: Buy more masks. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status, as it updates its masking guidelines in response to the more transmissible Delta variant, according to an administration health official.
Pharmaceuticalsfox26houston.com

CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors

The CDC announced new mask guidelines for vaccinated people due to the spread of the delta variant. The CDC is also recommending that all students, teachers, and school staff wear masks indoors as the school year starts. FOX 26's Greg Groogan has more on reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, and the call to mask up.
Salt Lake County, UTkslnewsradio.com

Doctor: To stop spread of Delta variant, get vaccinated or just wear a mask

SALT LAKE CITY — If you are not vaccinated, at least wear a mask in public to stop the Delta variant from claiming more lives, a Utah doctor strongly stressed. Due to the surge of the very contagious COVID-19 Delta variant nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance on Tuesday, advising fully vaccinated people to wear a mask indoors in places of substantial or high transmission.
EducationPosted by
Bring Me The News

State health officials urge that all wear face masks, 12+ get COVID vaccinations for upcoming school year

Minnesota's K-12 schools should follow recently released federal guidance for COVID-19 protocols during the upcoming school year, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said Wednesday. The state's recommendations, highly anticipated by many parents as back to school season approaches, reflect what MDH described as "concerns about an uptick in COVID-19...
Maryland Statewfmd.com

Md. Dept. Of Health Has Begun Releasing Post Vaccination Infection Data

Less than 1% of those vaccinated against COVID have contracted the virus. Annapolis, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Health has begun releasing statistics on the number of patients who contracted COVID-19 after receiving their vaccinations against the virus. “We have seen post vaccination infections happen among vaccinated Marylanders as well as other people across the US. But this is something that has been expected all along,” says Dr. Jinlene Chan, Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services.
Austin, TXCBS Austin

Austin-Travis County area doctors urge people to wear masks, get vaccinated

Austin-Travis County health officials are once again strongly encouraging people to wear masks in public regardless of vaccination status. Friday the city and county moved into Stage 4 COVID-19 guidelines for the first time since February 2021. The two key pieces of advice from local health leaders are to mask up and get vaccinated if you haven’t already. During a press conference, doctors said they know people are tired of COVID-19 protocols and mask-wearing in particular, but stressed the situation is not expected to get better unless people take steps to stop the surge.
La Crosse County, WIwizmnews.com

Don’t want to wear a mask? Get a shot

And we thought we were done with masks. But a surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus has sparked the Centers For Disease Control to again recommend mask wearing in public places, even for those fully vaccinated. The La Crosse County Health Department has echoed that guidance, suggesting people return to wearing masks as they interact with others. This is not what we wanted to hear. About half of us didn’t like being told to wear a mask when were in the middle of the pandemic, and that sentiment hasn’t changed now that the numbers aren’t so high. And for those who got their vaccines, they are likely wondering why they are being told to mask up since they have dutifully followed the guidance and gotten their shots. Keep in mind, this is not a mandate, and it is not being enforced. But once again, individual businesses may choose to require masks on their premises, and it seems more and more common that entertainment venues and other places that attract large crowds may require masks, or at least proof of vaccination, or a recent negative test. One thing we do know is that the more people get vaccinated, the less the virus will spread, and the less likely we will be told to wear masks. So, if you don’t want to be told to wear a mask, the best step is for those who haven’t done so yet to get their shots. Then maybe we can finally put this whole thing behind us.
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Officials urge people to wear masks, get vaccinated amid skyrocketing COVID cases

Local officials are urging people to get their vaccinations and wear masks in public again as coronavirus cases dramatically increase. Maggie Mann, director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health, says they’ve seen an increase in cases in recent weeks. They had a total of 25 cases during the last week of June. That number rose to 125 between July 20 and July 26.
Ashe County, NCAshe County's Newspaper

Your view: Students should wear a mask, children older than 12 should get COVID-19 vaccine

As a pediatrician and an Ashe County resident, I understand that many folks in our community have concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. Some people believe that COVID-19 is not a problem for young people. In fact, more than 4 million children have been infected by the virus, including 129,500 kids in North Carolina. The most recent death toll nationally for children from COVID-19 is 346 kids.

Comments / 0

Community Policy