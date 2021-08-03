Open Forum: Get vaccinated and wear a mask
It was disappointing to see Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene quoted in a July 31 Winchester Star article as saying the Delta variant is “not anymore dangerous or harmful” than the original Alpha strain. One needs only to look to countries on an earlier Delta timeline like the UK to understand that this strain is not only more transmissible, but also more serious. In fact, a CDC presentation leaked to The Washington Post and published on July 29 includes a slide that states the “Delta variant may cause more severe disease than Alpha or ancestral strains” and highlights published evidence from Canada, Singapore, and Scotland, all showing higher odds of hospitalization with the Delta strain. Additional Public Health England studies not included on the slide also show more than twice the risk of hospitalization.www.winchesterstar.com
