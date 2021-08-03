My mom missed b1/b2 visa extension biometric appointment

Back in May, Joe Biden set a goal of having 70% of adults in the U.S. vaccinated by early July, a target that was not met thanks to the millions of Americans who’ve decided that stopping the virus is someone else’s problem. Whether it’s because they’ve been spending too much time watching Fox News, think listening to Biden is an affront to Donald Trump, or still believe COVID-19 is a hoax, these people, largely Republicans, would seemingly rather the coronavirus claim more lives than get inoculated. And apparently they’ve become so stridently batshit in their views that the people in their lives who’ve decided to listen to science have resorted to getting vaccinated in secret for fear of provoking their wrath.