Can I travel to the US while waiting for my green card?

By Asked in Miami, FL
 6 days ago

No, you are supposed to have no intent to remain permanently in the US if seek admission to the US as a visitor. Carl Shusterman (former INS Trial Attorney, 1976-82) has 40+ years of experience practicing immigration law. He is a Certified Specialist in Immigration Law who has testified before the U.S. Senate Immigration Subcommittee as an expert witness. He was featured in the February 2018 issue of SuperLawyers magazine. His response to your question is general in nature, as not all the facts are known to him. You should retain an attorney experienced in immigration law to review all the facts in your case in order to receive advice specific to your case. Mr. Shusterman's statement above does not create an attorney/client relationship.

Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

Fact Check: Does a Photo Show Rand Paul Getting a COVID Vaccine?

A photo of Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) receiving an injection has been spread on social media as his stances on vaccinations have been questioned. As Sen. Paul's positions on vaccines and restrictions amid the pandemic have faced scrutiny in some corners, Twitter users have shared a photo showing him receiving an injection and suggested it is him being vaccinated against COVID-19.
PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check status: $2,000 petition, $1,000 for teacher payments, $600 for Californians

The US economy may be showing signs of recovering. But that hasn't damped support for a fourth stimulus check across the US. A petition on the website Change.org calling for $2,000 payments per month for adults and another $1,000 for kids is closing in on 3 million signatures. Congress, however, has its sights set on President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, with the goal of passing the legislation in the next few days before turning its attention to hammering out a budget reconciliation package over the coming months.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

US moves Guam defense front and center

The U.S. strategy for the defense of Guam is coming into sharper focus with a combination of fast-moving Army and Air Force exercises and as lawmakers push the Pentagon for details of a 360-degree air and missile defense against cruise, ballistic and hypersonic threats faced by the key U.S. territory.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Client’s crush on therapist creates dilemma

Dear Amy: I’m a heterosexual woman. Over the course of my life, there have been a couple of instances where women were attracted to me, but when they realized what was happening, I think they got scared and backed off. I didn’t stop them. I’ve been seeing a therapist for...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Cancerthejacksonpress.org

COVID-19 Survivors Have Broad, Longer-Term Immunity

People who have recovered from COVID-19 retain broad and effective longer-term immunity to the disease, according to a new study. Findings of the study, which is the most comprehensive of its kind so far, have implications for expanding understanding about human immune memory as well as future vaccine development for coronaviruses.
Healthskepticalraptor.com

Vaccines mandates, religion, and the law – Cait Corrigan edition

This article about vaccines mandates, religion, and the law was written by Dorit Rubinstein Reiss, Professor of Law at the University of California Hastings College of the Law (San Francisco, CA), who is a frequent contributor to this and many other blogs, providing in-depth, and intellectually stimulating, articles about vaccines, medical issues, social policy, and the law.

