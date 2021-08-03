Cancel
Immigration

How much time does it take to convert F2 visa to H1b visa?

By Asked in Bowling Green, KY
 4 days ago

The H1B visa employment is subject to a H1B cap lottery registration each February / March. Unless, petitioned by a cap exempt H1B employer. Is my answer "BEST ANSWER" and/or "HELPFUL"? If so, please acknowledge and mark it so. Mr. Smith has 25 years of successful U.S. immigration law experience with cases just like yours. Still, his response is general in nature, as all the facts are unknown to him, and cannot be construed as legal advice. Please retain immigration counsel to analyze your particular situation in order to receive specific advice. Specific answers requires knowledge of all the pertinent facts of your case. Any answers offered by Mr. Smith on Avvo are of a general nature only, and does not create an attorney-client relationship.

