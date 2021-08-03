Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Escobar homers, triples as Brewers defeat Pirates 6-2

By Associated Press
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1viOVV_0bFupa9O00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer’s five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Escobar’s two-out triple off Kyle Keller in the sixth extended the Brewers’ lead to 2-0. He followed that up by sending a 421-foot drive to right against Nick Mears in the seventh. Escobar also walked twice to reach base on each of his four plate appearances. This marked his first home game for the Brewers since Milwaukee acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Kyle Keller
Person
Homer
Person
Eduardo Escobar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers Defeat Pirates#Ap#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Arizona Diamondbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBperutribune.com

Wade homers twice, Giants bounce back to beat Pirates 6-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. homered twice and the San Francisco Giants avoided a three-game sweep, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Sunday. Wilmer Flores and Thairo Estrada also went deep for San Francisco. The Giants improved to a majors-best 62-37 and maintained their slim lead over the Dodgers in the NL West heading into a series between the two division rivals this week at Oracle Park.
MLBKULR8

Piña hits 2 HRs, drives in 5 runs as Brewers sweep Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Manny Piña hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-0 on Thursday night. Piña hit his sixth home run of the season off reliever Chris Stratton to cap a five-run sixth inning for the Brewers. He added a two-run homer in the eighth.
MLBESPN

Tellez homers twice to help Brewers beat White Sox 6-1

MILWAUKEE --  Rowdy Tellez said he'd never received a curtain call before his two-homer performance Saturday night had a sellout crowd chanting his first name. Then the Milwaukee Brewers slugger quickly corrected himself. I had one in the minor leagues, I think Double-A I had one, Tellez said after...
MLBchatsports.com

Eduardo Escobar Traded to Brewers from Diamondbacks for 2 Prospects

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that they have acquired Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eduardo Escobar in exchange for a pair of minor league prospects in outfielder Cooper Hummel and infielder Alberto Ciprian. Escobar is hitting .246 (.778 OPS) with 22 home runs and 65 RBI this season, which marked his first-ever...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Eduardo Escobar: Not starting Thursday

Escobar isn't starting Thursday's game against the Pirates. Escobar was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Brewers on Wednesday, but he won't be in the lineup for his first game with his new club. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Luis Urias will start at the hot corner and bat seventh.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Manny Pina homers twice as Brewers cap sweep of Pirates

Manny Pina homered twice, Rowdy Tellez also went deep and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game series sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 12-0 win on Thursday. Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (8-3) pitched six innings and combined with relievers Miguel Sanchez, Devin Williams and Jandel Gustave for a...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: Why Milwaukee Should Not Want The Top Playoff Seed

Jul 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell (30) looks on as Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (41) is up to bat against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports. The Milwaukee Brewers are...
MLBMLB

Escobar to Brewers; D-backs get 2 prospects

The D-backs acquired outfielder Cooper Hummel and infielder Alberto Ciprian from the Brewers in exchange for Eduardo Escobar on Wednesday night. Hummel, 26, is a switch-hitting outfielder who hit .254/.435/.508 with eight doubles, three triples, six homers, 15 RBIs and 41 walks (26 strikeouts) in 46 games for Triple-A Nashville this season. Over six seasons in the Brewers’ system (2016-21), Hummel has played in 363 games and hit .245 with 57 doubles, 11 triples, 36 homers, 163 RBIs and 231 walks (286 strikeouts). He was the Brewers’ 18th-round pick in the 2016 Draft out of the University of Portland.
MLBrock947.com

Brewers Land Escobar For Stretch Run

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers were looking for some offensive help and they found it on Wednesday. The Brewers sent two minor leaguers to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for veteran infielder Eduardo Escobar. Escobar is a switch hitter who can play all four infield positions and in...
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Rodolfo Castro homers twice, as Pirates suffer 7-3 loss to Brewers

PITTSBURGH — With the Pirates inching closer and closer toward the trade deadline, and thus increasing the focus on the future, the Pirates got a taste of that on Tuesday. Sure, they ultimately lost, 7-3, to the Brewers, dropping their third in a row. But they saw second baseman Rodolfo Castro pick up two more home runs to continue his ridiculous, career-starting run.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Bryse Wilson impresses but Pirates still fall to Brewers, 6-2

MILWAUKEE — The fact that Bryse Wilson even allowed one run in his Pirates debut felt unlucky. The newest Pirate, who came to Pittsburgh this week in the trade that sent closer Richard Rodriguez to the Atlanta Braves, threw five snappy innings in the team’s 6-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. He allowed two hits the entire time, and they traveled a combined six feet in the air, according to Statcast.
MLBseehafernews.com

New Brewer Powers Team To 6-2 Win Over Pirates

The newest Milwaukee Brewers hitter is making an impact. Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an R-B-I triple Monday night as the Brewers beat last-place Pittsburgh 6-2. Escobar reached base four straight times in the win. Eric Lauer started and pitched five shutout innings to claim his fourth victory.
MLBcbslocal.com

Pirates Drop First Game Of Series In Milwaukee, Fall 6-2 To Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer’s five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Escobar’s two-out triple off Kyle Keller in the sixth extended the Brewers’ lead to 2-0. He followed that up...
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates Rally to Defeat Milwaukee Brewers in 10 Innings

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 03: Gregory Polanco #25 of the Pittsburgh Pirates breaks up the combined no hitter with a single in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on August 03, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Pirates overcame being...
MLBtucson.com

Pittsburgh-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers third. Freddy Peralta strikes out swinging. Kolten Wong doubles to deep right field. Willy Adames flies out to deep right field to Hoy Park. Kolten Wong to third. Eduardo Escobar singles to shallow center field. Kolten Wong scores. Avisail Garcia called out on strikes. 1 run, 2 hits, 0...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: No. 2 Prospect Brice Turang Makes the Jump to Triple-A

MESA, AZ - MARCH 10: Brice Turang #72 of the Milwaukee Brewers plays shortstop during the game against the Oakland Athletics at Hohokam Park on March 10, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona. The Athletics defeated the Brewers 9-1. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Prior to the 2021 season,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy