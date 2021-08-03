Cancel
Immigration

My I-485 is pending and I have approved EAD. Is it safe to change the job using EAD

 5 days ago

An approved I-140 and I-485 pending 180 days permits the applicant to change employers under AC-21 for the same or similar employment. Is my answer "BEST ANSWER" and/or "HELPFUL"? If so, please acknowledge and mark it so. Mr. Smith has 25 years of successful U.S. immigration law experience with cases just like yours. Still, his response is general in nature, as all the facts are unknown to him, and cannot be construed as legal advice. Please retain immigration counsel to analyze your particular situation in order to receive specific advice. Specific answers requires knowledge of all the pertinent facts of your case. Any answers offered by Mr. Smith on Avvo are of a general nature only, and does not create an attorney-client relationship.

