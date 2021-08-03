Cancel
College Sports

Dean's 1-On-1 Interview: Gundy Inducted Into Oklahoma Sports Hall Of Fame

By News 9
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSU Cowboys football coach Mike Gundy among six deserving individuals, and one team of legends, inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins caught up with Gundy for an exclusive 1-on-1 interview where Dean asked the tough questions.

