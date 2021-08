Me to David Stearns when I saw this deal go through yesterday (:14 mark):. Did he do it again or did he do it again (he did it again)?!?. Look, the regular season isn’t over by any stretch of the imagination. The Brewers are 7 games clear of the Reds, but there is still a long way to go. Two months and 60 games remain on the schedule. BUT, the Brewers are most certainly ‘in the race’ at this point. And if you ask any Brewer fan what the biggest deficiency is on the team, offense, specifically offense at 1st base, is what 9 fans out of 10 will bring up. They’ve been swinging the bats better lately, but it was pretty clear that a bat was a HUGE need before the deadline.