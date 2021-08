WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A recent drive-by shooting that claimed the life of one woman and seriously injured another raised questions about the public’s safety. 50-year-old Tracey Lee McKoy of Wake Forest, NC was shot and killed in the shooting on South 13th. Her cousin, 48-year-old Tammy Yvette Lamb-Brown was also shot but survived. Police do not believe either was the intended target–just innocent people caught in gunfire.